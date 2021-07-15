Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Buys 230,000 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 230,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $7,049,500.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

