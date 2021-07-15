Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO Sells 47,479 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12.

On Friday, July 2nd, Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $79.18 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

