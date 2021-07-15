Arash Adam Foroughi Acquires 100,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.72 per share, with a total value of $6,172,000.00.
Shares of APP opened at $65.16 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
See Also: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.