Arash Adam Foroughi Acquires 100,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.72 per share, with a total value of $6,172,000.00.

Shares of APP opened at $65.16 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $90.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

