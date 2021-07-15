Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Spire stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.33. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spire by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.