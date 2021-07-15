Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

