Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rayonier have outperformed its industry over the past three months. The recent trend in its 2021 earnings estimate revisions indicates a favorable outlook for the company with the Zacks Consensus Estimate moving north. The company owns a portfolio of timberlands in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the U.S. South, Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. It is focusing on acquisitions to add high-quality timberlands. This positions Rayonier well to capitalize on robust domestic demand trends, improving export market conditions and a favorable pricing environment. Recent development in biogenetics and cloning also augur well. However, cut-throat competition from national and local players as well as substitutes pose challenges. Exposure to foreign markets makes it susceptible to adverse currency fluctuations.”

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 251.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 19.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 108,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

