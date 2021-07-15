Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Kadmon worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kadmon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kadmon by 2,402.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 463,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $612.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

