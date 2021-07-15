JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 254,222 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 5,473.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on shares of NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.