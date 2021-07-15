JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 4,193 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $207,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

