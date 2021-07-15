JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,235 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. raised their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

