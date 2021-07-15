Northern Trust Corp Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 73.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $94,990,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $15,869,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,422,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

