Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,657,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,715 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,639,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after acquiring an additional 533,723 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,019,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185,703 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

