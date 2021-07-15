Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $258.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.07 and a twelve month high of $260.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

