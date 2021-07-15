Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vectrus by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vectrus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEC opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $526.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

