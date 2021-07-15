Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,716,257 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,716,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.29% of TechnipFMC worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 75,150 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.06 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.