Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

CEPU opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $372.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 274.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

