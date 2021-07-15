Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.