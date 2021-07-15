JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

OTCMKTS FOREU opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

