JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 30,624 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 696.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silicom were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicom by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the first quarter worth about $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silicom by 20.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.69 million, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.