2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Head to Head Review

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 2U and Acies Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 3 7 0 2.70 Acies Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00

2U currently has a consensus target price of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.08%. Acies Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.16%. Given Acies Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acies Acquisition is more favorable than 2U.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Acies Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Acies Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -24.29% -15.75% -9.32% Acies Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 2U and Acies Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $774.53 million 4.15 -$216.48 million ($2.17) -19.90 Acies Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acies Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U.

Summary

Acies Acquisition beats 2U on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online short courses, and technical and skills-based boot camps through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides 2UOS, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

