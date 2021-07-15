Critical Review: Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) & GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GATX and Astra Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.21 billion 2.56 $151.30 million $4.59 19.06 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GATX and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 2 1 0 2.33 Astra Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX currently has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Astra Space.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 11.64% 6.62% 1.42% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of GATX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GATX beats Astra Space on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

