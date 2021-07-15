Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $38.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. cut their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,461,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LI opened at $30.33 on Monday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.