ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $44.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.59 million, a P/E ratio of 427.95, a PEG ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.35. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.
