Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) PT at $106.75

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

