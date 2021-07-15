Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Down to $14.76

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $14.41. Arcimoto shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 2,209 shares trading hands.

FUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis increased their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $479.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.