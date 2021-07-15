Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 79,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,146,830 shares.The stock last traded at $23.23 and had previously closed at $22.23.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

