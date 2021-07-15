QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $48.79

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.79, but opened at $47.37. QIAGEN shares last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 13,379 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth about $208,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.