Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $83.23

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.23, but opened at $79.94. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $79.94, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

