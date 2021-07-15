Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Short Interest Update

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

LNEGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNEGY opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.21.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

