SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 5,333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000.

GIGE opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

