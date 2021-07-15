Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

