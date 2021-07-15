Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $110.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.64.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,428,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.