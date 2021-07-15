Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.71. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 197,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

