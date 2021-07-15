Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) & Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Head-To-Head Review

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Biomerica -61.55% -45.06% -35.82%

30.4% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Biomerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.57 -$211.90 million $0.29 70.41 Biomerica $6.69 million 6.58 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -15.57

Biomerica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Biomerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $24.82, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Biomerica has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 216.57%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Biomerica on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

