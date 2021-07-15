Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

