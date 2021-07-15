160,272 Shares in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Trebia Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,278,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TREB opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

