OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.64 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

