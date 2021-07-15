Christopher R. Barker Buys 50,000 Shares of Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Christopher R. Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.
OTCMKTS:GBCS opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64.
