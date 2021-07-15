Christopher R. Barker Buys 50,000 Shares of Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Christopher R. Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

OTCMKTS:GBCS opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64.

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

