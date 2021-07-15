BlackRock Inc. Has $575,000 Holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 32,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock worth $88,200. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:SONN opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.67. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

