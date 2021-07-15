UBS Group AG Has $642,000 Position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $392,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

CPLP stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.