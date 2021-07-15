Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Suzano were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Suzano by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Suzano by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

