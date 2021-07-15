SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.