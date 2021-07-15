UBS Group AG Has $650,000 Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 6,572.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 405,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Geron worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

GERN stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

