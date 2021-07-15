BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.693 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.