BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,012 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Core Molding Technologies worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 184,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $43,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $86,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.