BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Place were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,360,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TPHS opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.04.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

