BlackRock Inc. Sells 31,806 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 48,242 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 423.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 234,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $104.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.