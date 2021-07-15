UBS Group AG Decreases Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of HomeStreet worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

