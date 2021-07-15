SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis decreased their target price on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

