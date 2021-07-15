TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stake Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $13.15 on Thursday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.